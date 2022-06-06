IDBI Bank Recruitment 2022: Recruitment for 1544 posts in IDBI Bank

On the one hand, the country's unemployment rate is on the rise, while on the other hand, a number of private and public sector companies are implementing bumper recruitment process. This is a golden opportunity for job seekers in government banks. Recruitment process has started for 1544 posts in IDBI government bank.

-IDBI Bank has published advertisements for recruitment of Executive and Assistant Manager positions in its various branches and offices in various state cities. As per the recruitment advertisement issued by the Bank on 31st May, 2022, applications are being invited from eligible candidates for a total of 1,044 posts of Executive and 500 posts of Assistant Manager Grade A. However, candidates should keep in mind that recruitment for executive posts will be done on contract basis by IDBI Bank.

According to the Executive and Assistant Manager Recruitment Notification issued by IDBI, only those candidates who meet the eligibility criteria prescribed by the Bank for the post will be accepted. For the positions of Executive and Assistant Manager, candidates must have a degree in any discipline from a recognized university or any other higher education institution. The age of the candidate for the post of Executive should not be less than 20 years and not more than 25 years on 1st April, 2022. At the same time, candidates for the post of Assistant Manager should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 28 years of age.

Candidates wishing to apply for the post of Executive or Assistant Manager at IDBI Bank may apply through online application made available on the bank's official website idbibank.in. The online application process will start from Friday, June 3, 2022 and candidates can submit their applications till June 17, 2022. Candidates will also have to pay the prescribed application fee of Rs.1000 till the last date. However, the application fee for SC, ST and Divyang candidates is only Rs.200