IED planted in tiffin box found in J&K’s Rajouri

By IANS | Published: September 3, 2023 10:26 AM 2023-09-03T10:26:55+5:30 2023-09-03T10:30:11+5:30

Jammu, Sep 3 A suspected improvised explosive device (IED) planted inside a tiffin box was found on Sunday ...

IED planted in tiffin box found in J&K’s Rajouri | IED planted in tiffin box found in J&K’s Rajouri

IED planted in tiffin box found in J&K’s Rajouri

Next

Jammu, Sep 3 A suspected improvised explosive device (IED) planted inside a tiffin box was found on Sunday in J&K’s Rajouri district.

Police said the suspected IED planted inside the tiffin box was found lying near a playground in the Sangpur village of Chingis area in the district this morning.

“Bomb disposal squad was called in and the area has been cordoned off,” police said.

Details were awaited

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : congress pitroda delhi modi deepika bjp west-bengal deepika-padukone ajay-devgn thakur