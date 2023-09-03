IED planted in tiffin box found in J&K’s Rajouri

Jammu, Sep 3 A suspected improvised explosive device (IED) planted inside a tiffin box was found on Sunday in J&K’s Rajouri district.

Police said the suspected IED planted inside the tiffin box was found lying near a playground in the Sangpur village of Chingis area in the district this morning.

“Bomb disposal squad was called in and the area has been cordoned off,” police said.

Details were awaited

