"If you want to take my phone, I will give it to you": Rahul Gandhi on alleged tracking of Oppn phones

In a press conference, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi showed a copy of the warning e-mail received by several opposition leaders from their phone manufacturer about “state-sponsored attackers trying to compromise their phone”.Earlier today the above MPs all posted screenshots of the messages they received. Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra, who also received this message, claimed Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and the Aam Aadmi Party's Raghav Chadha, as well as CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury and the Congress' Pawan Khera were also warned of hacking attempts.

On multiple opposition leaders allege ‘hacking’ of their Apple devices, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says “...Very few people are fighting against this but we are not scared. You can do as much (phone) tapping as you want, I don’t care. If you want to take my phone, I will give it to you. AAP Rajya Sabha MP Chadha posted a long note criticising the alleged hacking bid as an attack on the "democratic interests" and people of the country. "...Every Indian needs to be worried. Because today it is me, tomorrow it could be YOU," he added.

Responding to the opposition leaders, BJP's Amit Malviya said in a post on X, "Usual suspects raising a storm over ‘state sponsored’ attack and pretending to be martyrs is all good… But this hullabaloo, in all probability, like in the past, will end up as damp squib! "Why not wait for Apple to clarify? Or is it too much to let go an opportunity to outrage?" The opposition leaders put out posts on X hitting out at the government.