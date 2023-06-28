IFFCO brings International Cooperative Alliance General Assembly to India for first time in 128 years

New Delhi [India], June 28 : The Board of International Cooperative Alliance (ICA) has unanimously resolved to conduct the ICA Global Board, General Assembly, and an International Conference for the first time in the 128-year history of ICA in New Delhi in June, 2024.

This decision is significant for Indian cooperatives and was made with the help of IFFCO, according to an official statement.

ICA represents more than 310 cooperative organizations from 107 countries across the world as its members, it added.

Managing Director IFFCO U S Awasthi, proposed hosting the prestigious meeting in India during an ongoing ICA Board meeting in Brussels and the ICA Board unanimously approved the same.

IFFCO's mark on the Global Cooperative Movement is inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "Sahkar Se Samriddhi" and under the able dynamic leadership of the first Minister of Cooperation, Government of India Amit Shah, the statement said.

It further said that IFFCO making a mark in the international arena is another huge step for the Socio-Economic development of the Country.

The Grand International Cooperative event is aimed at leaders from ICA member cooperative organizations from all over the world to gather and exchange experiences, discuss new associations, and take important institutional decisions.

The ICA General Assembly is a significant event for Cooperative Organizations, as it is a display of democracy & solidarity of the Organizations.

Managing Director IFFCO U S Awasthi said, "It is a proud moment for IFFCO and Cooperative businesses in India to be hosting the ICA General Assembly & International Conference in India. A great achievement for all of us in the Indian Cooperative Sector. It will open up new opportunities in the cooperative sector where Indian Cooperatives can associate and participate in Global businesses."

As per the official statement, "IFFCO is always committed towards the growth and development of farmers across the country and strengthening the Indian Cooperative Movement to the remotest level of the country."

IFFCO has made India proud for the last so many years at the International Cooperative Arena and has ranked Number 1 Cooperative among the top 300 cooperatives in the world by ICA's World Cooperative Monitor, it added.

Recently, IFFCO developed World's first nano fertilizer, IFFCO Nano Urea Liquid, and IFFCO Nano DAP Liquid with an aim to reduce the use of chemical fertilizers and enhance crop productivity, a giant step towards Sustainable Agriculture.

IFFCO's Nano Urea was developed keeping in mind the PM's initiative of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Atmanirbhar Krishi' which will lead to an increase in farmers' income and is a step towards Sustainable Agriculture.

The International Cooperative Alliance unites, represents, and serves cooperatives worldwide. Founded in 1895, it is one of the oldest non-governmental organizations and one of the largest ones measured by the number of people represented: 1 billion cooperative members on the planet.

It is the apex body representing cooperatives, which are estimated to be around 3 million worldwide, providing a global voice and forum for knowledge, expertise, and coordinated action for and about cooperatives, it added further.

More than 310 organizations from 107 countries are ICA members.

The ICA's members are international and national cooperative organizations from all sectors of the economy, namely agriculture, banking, consumer, fisheries, health, housing, insurance, and industry, and services, said the statement.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor