IGI Airport Fake Indian Currency case: Racketeer sentenced after eight years

A Nepal-based racketeer this week was sentenced to five years of rigorous imprisonment after almost eight years of his involvement in a case linked to the recovery of Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) being probed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Abi Mohammed Ansar, a resident of Hariharpur in the Simraungarh area of Nepal's Bara district, was awarded five years rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 2,000 by an NIA Special Court on Wednesday here in a case pertaining to the seizure of high-quality FICN seized from Indira Gandhi International Airport on April 18, 2014.

The NIA said that Ansar was caught with high-quality FICN of Rs 1,000 denomination having a face value of Rs 49,88,000 by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) from IGI Airport on April 18, 2014, which was re-registered by the NIA on June 25, 2014.

The NIA filed a charge sheet in the case against two accused persons on January 2, 2015, and subsequently, a supplementary chargesheet was filed against three accused persons on November 23, 2017.

Earlier, on April 4 this year, the NIA Special Court, New Delhi had convicted one accused in the case.

( With inputs from ANI )

