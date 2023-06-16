IIM, Jammu signs MoU with Small Industries Development Bank of India

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 16 : Indian Institute of Management, Jammu (IIM) and the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding to strengthen the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the country on the sixth annual convocation at Jammu, a press release said.

The MoU was signed between Prof BS Sahay, Director, IIM Jammu, and Sudatta Mandal, Deputy Managing Director, SIDBI in the presence of Chief Guest Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Education.

"As part of this MoU, joint initiatives/projects would be launched as part of the IIM Jammu-SIDBI partnership to strengthen the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the country," the statement informed.

"On this momentous occasion, an MoU was signed between IIM Jammu and the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) to leverage its expertise in this field to create a supportive ecosystem for entrepreneurship in the country," it informed.

Minister of State Jitendra Singh and Lieutenant Governor Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha were the guests of honour on the occasion.

The 6th Convocation of the Indian Institute of Management was held in Jammu on Friday.

