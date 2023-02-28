IIT Delhi alumnus endows Chair for Research in ESG area

New Delhi, Feb 28 IIT Delhi will soon have new Chair for the environmental, social, and governance (ESG) area. According to the IIT Delhi, the chair will enhance the institute's forte towards promoting excellence and leadership in teaching, research, and development in the area of ESG and sustainable development.

The chair also aims to facilitate wider and deeper interaction between the industry and faculty, students of IIT Delhi.

IIT Delhi said that their alumnus Alok Aggarwal (Class of 1986, Civil Engineering) has endowed the "Rama Kanta Chair" in the environmental, social, and governance (ESG) area. He wishes to dedicate this chair to his mother - Rama Kanta.

Aggarwal had a keen desire to contribute the chair to the Civil Engineering department at IIT Delhi, as the institute has been instrumental in shaping his core values and has a very special place for him in his heart. His wife and children are passionate supporters of this opportunity to give back to the institution.

While sharing his fond memories from his time as a student at IIT Delhi, Aggarwal mentioned, "IIT Delhi has played an integral role in shaping the person that I am today, and I will be forever grateful for the guidance, education, and experience I received here. It is an honour to support IIT Delhi, and it is my privilege to be associated with the establishment of the chair."

IIT Delhi said that Aggarwal is the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at Brookfield Properties in India. He has also strengthened the company's commitment to ESG practices in India. He pursued an MBA from ISB Hyderabad and his B.Tech degree from IIT Delhi.

IIT Delhi continues to draw significant and growing interest from its illustrious alumni in contributing towards research & academic advancement at the institute in technological and social fields.

