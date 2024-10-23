IIT-Delhi Student Found Hanging From Ceiling Fan in Hostel Room, Suicide Suspected

A tragic incident occurred at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi when a second-year M.Sc. student, Kumar Yash, was found dead in his hostel room on the night of October 19, 2024. The 22-year-old student from Deoghar, Jharkhand, allegedly died by suicide after hanging himself from a ceiling fan.

The room was locked from the inside, prompting his friend and IIT staff to break the windows to gain entry. Upon entering, they discovered Yash's body. The police have since taken custody of the body, which is currently kept in the mortuary. Family members have been informed of the tragic news.

A mobile crime team inspected the hostel room where Yash died. Although no suicide note was found at the scene, it was revealed that he had been undergoing psychiatric treatment, according to his medical report card.