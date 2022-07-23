IIT JAM 2023 registration begins, check details

Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati has released IIT JAM 2023 dates and timing. As per sceduale the regristration process will begin on September 7 and will end on October 11, 2022. Candidates who before appeared for Joint Admission test for Masters now can apply for IIT JAM. Intrested candidates can go through the official website jam.iitg.ac.in.

As per notice, the examination will be conducted on February 12, 2023 while the results will be announced on March 22, 2022. The computer based exam will contain seven different subjects Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematical Statistics (MS), Mathematics (MA), Physics (PH).

The application fees is ₹1800 for one test paper, and this fee is applicable for all the catogeries. While ₹2500 for two test papers and ₹900 for one test paper for Female (All Categories) / SC / ST / PwD.