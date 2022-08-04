IIT JAM 2023 to begins its application process from September 7

The registration process for IIT Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2023 will begin its process from September 7, 2022. The computer-based test will be conducted in seven subjects Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematical Statistics (MS), Mathematics (MA), and Physics (PH) in an objective format.

The exam will be for 3 hours and for 100 marks. The application fee for the exam will be Rs.900 for females/SC/ST/PwD categories while other categories students will have to pay Rs.1800. The results will be declared on March 22, 2023.

Through this exam will be rewarded to joining postgraduate programs at IITs. For further details visit the official website jam.iitg.ac.in.