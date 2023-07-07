Illegal construction demolished in Noida housing society

Noida, July 7 The Noida Authority on Friday razed down an illegal construction here at Antriksh Golf View Society in the Sector 78 area.

The action was taken after the matter of illegal construction was brought to the notice of the authorities.

Besides, the families residing in the illegal flats have also been asked to vacate the buildings.

It has been learnt that notice was sent several times to the builder to demolish the illegal structures.

However, since the instructions were not followed, the illegal constructions were finally razed down on Friday.

