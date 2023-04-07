IMA celebrates World Health Day, organises mega walkathon in Delhi

By ANI | Published: April 7, 2023 06:51 PM 2023-04-07T18:51:29+5:30 2023-04-07T18:55:03+5:30

New Delhi [India], April 7 : Indian Medical Association (IMA) through its 1,750 branches celebrated 'World Health Day' across ...

IMA celebrates World Health Day, organises mega walkathon in Delhi

New Delhi [India], April 7 : Indian Medical Association (IMA) through its 1,750 branches celebrated 'World Health Day' across India on Friday.

As part of the celebration, a walkathon was orgsed in the national capital here.

More than 1,000 doctors and nurses, students, and paramedics participated in the walkathon. They walked from Maulana Azad medical college to IMA headquarters in Indraprastha Marg.

The event was held in collaboration with DMA. DR Sharad Agarwal and HSG Dr l Nayak Flagged off the Walkathon.

As World Health Day is all about health awareness, placards and slogans on various health issues were displayed by the participants of the event.

Since 1950 under the sponsorship of WHO and other related orgsations, World health day is celebrated on April 7 every year.

World Health Day celebration marks the World Health Orgsation's (WHO) foundation day.

WHO plays a decisive role in the effort to contain diseases which have transnational ramifications and issuing guidelines on them.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

