IMD Predicts Heatwave in East and South India Till May 6

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that heatwave conditions are expected to persist in East India until the May 5 and in the southern Peninsular region until the May 6, with a subsequent decrease thereafter.

Heat wave conditions likely to continue over East India till 05th and over south Peninsular India till 06th May and abate thereafter. pic.twitter.com/RQqFoRIb2Z — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 3, 2024

The IMD has issued warnings indicating the continuation of severe heatwave conditions across South Peninsular India until May 3, and in East India until May 2, with gradual relief anticipated thereafter. Additionally, Maharashtra and Gujarat are expected to experience heatwave conditions over the next five days, while Central India is forecasted to encounter such conditions from May 3 to May 5.

The IMD also predicts maximum temperatures ranging from 44-47 degrees Celsius in West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Rayalaseema until May 3, with a subsequent decline.

