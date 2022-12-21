IMD predicts heavy rain in six districts of TN on Dec 25

Chennai, Dec 21 The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains in six districts of Tamil Nadu on December 25.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) of the IMD has predicted heavy rains in Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, and Ramanathapuram districts.

The RMC in a statement on Wednesday said, "Deep depressions prevailing over South West Bay of Bengal today (21-12-2022) and adjoining areas are likely to move northwestward and strengthen as a depression over southwest Bay of Bengal during the next 48 hours. After that, it will move in a west-southwest direction and may move towards the Kanniyakumari region through Sri Lanka."

The weather department in the statement said that due to this, light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry from December 21 to December 23.

Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur on December 24 at a few places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Kariakkal regions.

The weather department has predicted light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning at many places in South Tamil Nadu districts and a few places in North Tamil Nadu.

Cyclonic winds with a speed of 40 to 50 kmph with occasional speed of 60 kmph are likely to occur over the southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Sri Lankan coasts on December 21 and December 22.

The RMC also said that on December 23 and 24 cyclonic storms of 45 to 55 kmph and occasional gusts of 65 kmph are likely to occur over SouthWest Bay of Bengal.

The weather department has also predicted cyclonic storms of 45 to 55 kmph and occasional speeds of 65 kmph over Southeast coastal areas, Kanniyakumari, Gulf of Mannar on December 25.

The weather department has warned fishermen not to venture into the sea on the above said days in the areas specified.

