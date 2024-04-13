In a first, Himachal Police to have 'women bugle players'

Shimla, April 13 Making their way to the male-dominant arena of bugle players, three women personnel of Himachal Pradesh Police have broken gender stereotypes as they completed training at HP Police Training College at Daroh to become 'women bugle players'.

They have successfully completed the basic bugler course in four months.

Three woman constables -- Shivani, Shweta, and Neeshu -- are now performing duties as proud bugle players at the Indian Reserve Battalion, the Police said on Saturday.

The addition of women bugle players to the police not only highlights the department's dedication to diversity but also serves as an inspiration for aspiring women in law enforcement, a police statement noted.

This initiative was taken during the incumbency of Inspector General of Police Bimal Gupta as Principal of the Police Training College.

It is also in line with the Director General of Police's thinking of encouraging women police personnel into areas that were hitherto reserved for only men, an official said.

