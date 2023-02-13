In Bengaluru, PM Modi meets people from different walks of life

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Karnataka to inaugurate the 14th Aero India in Bengaluru, met film stars, sportspersons, and those from the StartUp world on Sunday evening, sources said.

The Prime Minister told the actors from the film fraternity in the South that they given a great boost to the country's culture and identity through their work.

PM Modi also appreciated how the film industry of the south encouraged the participation of women.

Prime Minister Modi also spoke on the need to leverage ITIs to provide courses related to films, especially on the technical side.

He also remembered late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar during the interaction. The Karnataka Ratna Award was posthumously conferred on the late actor by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai at a function.

Puneeth Rajkumar passed away on October 29, last year, following a cardiac arrest. He was 46. Colloquially known as Appu, he was an actor, playback singer, television presenter, and a producer.

According to sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi informed the sportspersons of his government's ongoing efforts to encourage sporting talent, including through the National Education Policy (NEP).

His discussion with the StartUp world focused on how to make further support StartUps and nurture an innovation ecosystem in India.

( With inputs from ANI )

