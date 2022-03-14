Income Tax Department conducts searches at leading real estate group 'Omaxe'

The Income-Tax Department on Monday conducted searches at a leading real estate group Omaxe in the national capital and 45 other regions including Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Lucknow and Indore, as informed by the I-T Department.

The department has so far recovered Rs 12 crore in cash as the search operation continues.

Omaxe is one of the leading real estate groups in Delhi-NCR with its reach within other states.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor