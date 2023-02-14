Income Tax department raids BBC Delhi office, Congress links move with documentary
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 14, 2023 01:03 PM 2023-02-14T13:03:11+5:30 2023-02-14T13:03:31+5:30
The Income Tax Department has raided the Delhi office of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC). Phones of employees have ...
The Income Tax Department has raided the Delhi office of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC). Phones of employees have been seized, according to sources. Employees have also been asked to leave the office and go home early.Open in app