Independence Day 2024: A Look Back at the 10 Most Significant Indian Freedom Movement

India will celebrate its 77th Independence Day on August 15, 2024. After nearly 200 years of colonial rule, the country gained independence on August 15, 1947. Since then, we have come a long way. The current central government has consciously chosen to celebrate Independence Day this year, 2024, with the theme "Developed India." The Modi government is working with a vision to transform India into a developed nation by 2047, marking 100 years of independence.

The journey to freedom was arduous. Many who aspired for an independent India did not live to see it realized. There were several significant stages in the long struggle for freedom that were crucial to the movement. Here, we discuss some of these movements, which are considered major milestones in the journey toward independence, covering key events from the first struggle for freedom in 1857 to the events of 1942

Revolution of 1857- It is also called the first freedom struggle of India. This movement started in Meerut on 10 May 1857 and gradually spread to Delhi, Agra, Kanpur and Lucknow.

Establishment of Congress in 1885- The Indian National Congress was established on 28 December 1885 at Gokul Das Tejpal Sanskrit College in Bombay (Mumbai) with the presence of 72 representatives. It played an important role in the freedom movement.

1905-1911 (Swadeshi Movement)- The Swadeshi movement started in 1905 after Lord Curzon announced the partition of Bengal.

Gadar Movement- 1914-1917- The Gadar movement was an important milestone in India's freedom movement. Many stringent immigration laws based on racial discrimination were enacted to reduce the number of Indian immigrants coming to Canada in search of employment.

Home Rule Movement - (1916-18) - The Home Rule Movement was the country's response to the First World War and a powerful means of expressing opposition to British rule.

Champaran Satyagraha (1917) - The Champaran Movement was Mahatma Gandhi's first civil disobedience movement during the freedom struggle, which took place in 1917 in the Champaran region of Bihar.

Rowlatt Satyagraha - (1919) - The Anarchical and Revolutionary Crimes Act of 1919 passed by the British Indian Government was known as the Rowlatt Act. This Act gave the government the right to imprison any person accused of involvement in terrorist activities for up to two years without any trial. Similarly, freedom of the press was also severely restricted by the Rowlatt Act.

Civil Disobedience Movement - (1930)- This movement started in 1930 when the British imposed a tax on the sale and storage of salt. This sparked anger among Indians. Gandhiji decided to break the salt tax in defiance of the government.

Quit India Movement - (1942)- The idea of ​​independence movement in India was accepted by the Congress Working Committee in its meeting at Wardha on July 14, 1942. Gandhiji launched this movement in August 1942 in an attempt to force the British to leave India. This campaign is known as the "Quit India Movement". It is considered to be the last nail in the coffin of British colonial rule in India.