Independence Day 2024: PM Modi Sports Multicoloured Rajasthani Leheriya Print Turban This Year

Prime Minister Narendra Modi donned a vibrant multicoloured Rajasthani leheriya print turban paired with a white kurta and churidar for the 78th Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort. For his 11th Independence Day address, Modi also chose a light blue bandhgala jacket.

In keeping with the tradition of wearing colourful turbans on every Independence Day since 2014, Modi's headgear this time was a mix of orange, yellow and green colour with a long tail.

PM Shri @narendramodi inspects the Guard of Honour at Red Fort on the occasion of 78th #IndependenceDay. pic.twitter.com/SoqZhS5D1w — BJP (@BJP4India) August 15, 2024

Leheriya is a traditional Rajasthani tie-dye technique, characterized by wave-like patterns reminiscent of the natural contours created by desert winds in western Rajasthan. Last year, for Independence Day, Prime Minister Modi opted for a Rajasthani bandhani print turban, complemented by an off-white kurta and churidar, along with a black V-neck jacket. The bandhani turban featured a vibrant mix of yellow, green, and red with a long tail.

In his first Independence Day address of his third term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will surpass Manmohan Singh, who unfurled the tricolour 10 times from the ramparts of the Red Fort between 2004 and 2014. This achievement will position Modi behind Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi, who each performed the honour 17 and 16 times, respectively.