Independence Day 2024: PM Modi Urges Society to Address Atrocities Against Women and Ensure Swift Justice (Watch Video)

On Independence Day 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag and gave his 11th consecutive address from the Red Fort. This year’s celebration, commemorating the 78th Independence Day, is themed 'Viksit Bharat @ 2047', with a focus on guiding India toward becoming a developed nation by 2047. While addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, Prime Minister Modi said "As a society, we need to think seriously about the atrocities being committed against our mothers, sisters and daughters. There is an outrage in the country over this. I can feel it. Country, society and state government need to take this seriously. Crimes against women must be probed as soon as possible and those who commit monstrous crimes should be punished as soon as possible. This is needed to build faith in the society. Whenever there is a rape or any crime against women, it is often gets discussed a lot. However, when such monstrous minded people get punishment, then it does not get that much attention.

His remarks come amid a nationwide outrage over the rape and murder of a woman postgraduate trainee doctor in Kolkata on August 9.

This year, approximately 6,000 special guests representing various segments of Indian society—including youth, tribal communities, farmers, women, and beneficiaries of different government schemes—have been invited to attend the Independence Day ceremony.