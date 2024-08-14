Independence Day 2024: Security Beefed Up Across Country As PM Modi To Hoist Tricolour at Red Fort on August 15

In anticipation of Independence Day celebrations, security has been heightened across the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hoist the Tricolour and address the nation from the Red Fort on Thursday. To ensure safety, Delhi police have deployed additional personnel in the vicinity, while bomb disposal teams, accompanied by sniffer dogs, are conducting detailed inspections around the Red Fort.

The Delhi Police have leveraged artificial intelligence to enhance security for Independence Day. Numerous CCTV cameras have been installed, including special ones integrated with the Door Frame Metal Detector (DFMD). These cameras are connected to a facial recognition system to monitor and verify the identities of invitees attending the Red Fort celebrations.

Delhi Police, in coordination with Border Security Force personnel, are actively patrolling the Yamuna River, with operations being monitored through binoculars. Additionally, security measures have been significantly strengthened across the state of Punjab in preparation for the upcoming Independence Day celebrations.

"It is the duty of the police; during such occasions, we have to be on our toes. So Bathinda Police is taking some security measures every day. Bathinda Police carried out a flag march in sensitive areas," said Bathinda SSP Amneet Kondal.