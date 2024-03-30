India a legitimate rising power under PM Modi: Zoho's Sridhar Vembu

New Delhi, March 30 Sridhar Vembu, Founder and CEO of cloud software provider Zoho, on Saturday said that India is now recognised as a legitimate rising power under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the country is no more treated as a "charity case to be pushed around".

In a post on X, Vembu mentioned why it is important to vote carefully in the upcoming election.

"For so long, our country simply got used to politicians in power amassing wealth. For the last 10 years, we have a Prime Minister who not even opponents can accuse of personal corruption. Likewise with all his cabinet colleagues," said Zoho founder.

He further said that the country has seen progress on several fronts, like railways, roads, airports, factories, Swachh Bharat Mission and so on.

"Going around India, I feel the sense of optimism that arises from seeing things work. For a 55 year old Indian like me, that is refreshing, and the private sector is also very energised.

"I am personally energised to work harder in R&D after seeing this dynamism".

Vembu said that India is now recognised as a legitimate rising power treated with respect and not as a "charity case to be pushed around".

"And we don't get 'hyphenated' with our neighbours. I support our Prime Minister for this reason. Let's vote carefully," he added.

