'India a powerhouse of growth & global bright spot', says PM Modi after IMF raises forecast

New Delhi, Oct 11 With the International Monetary Fund (IMF) raising India's growth forecast for the current fiscal to 6.3 per cent, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the country is a powerhouse of growth and a global bright spot.

Commenting on the growth forecast of the IMF, PM Modi posted on X, saying, "Powered by the strength and skills of our people, India is a global bright spot, a powerhouse of growth and innovation. We will continue to strengthen our journey towards a prosperous India, further boosting our reforms trajectory.”

The IMF in its World Economic Outlook released on Tuesday, had said that the Indian economy will grow faster than estimated earlier this year.

The agency has further added that India will remain the world's fastest growing major economy this year and also in the next fiscal.

Last week, the World Bank had also projected that the Indian economy will grow at 6.3 per cent this year.

