India adds highest-ever 44.5 GW renewable energy in 2025: Govt

New Delhi, Dec 29 India saw highest-ever renewable energy capacity addition in 2025 at 44.51 GW (till November) which is nearly double as compared to the 24.72 GW during the same period last year, the government said on Monday.

The total renewable energy installed capacity reached 253.96 GW in November 2025, which is an increase of over 23 per cent as compared to the 205.52 GW in November 2024.

Solar capacity addition is 34.98 GW, compared to the 20.85 GW during the same period last year. Solar energy installed capacity crossed 100 GW mark in January, 2025. The solar energy installed capacity has reached 132.85 GW in November, 2025 which is an increase of over 41 per cent as compared to the 94.17 GW in November 2024, according to Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

Wind capacity also registered a substantial growth with capacity addition of 5.82 GW compared to 3.2 GW during the same period last year.

Wind energy's installed capacity crossed 50 GW mark in March 2025. The wind energy installed capacity has reached 53.99 GW in November, 2025 which is an increase of over 12.5 per cent as compared to the 47.96 GW in November 2024.

In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision outlined at COP-26, the government is working to reach 500 GW Non-fossil energy capacity by 2030.

India achieved the milestone of 50 per cent of its cumulative electric power installed capacity from non-fossil fuel sources in June 2025, five years ahead of the 2030 target set under its Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) to the Paris Agreement.

The country crossed 250 GW milestone of non-fossil power installed capacity in August 2025. The total non-fossil power installed capacity has reached 262.74 GW in November 2025, which is 51.5 per cent of the total installed electricity capacity in the country (509.64 GW), said the ministry.

On July 29, 2025, India reached its highest-ever renewable energy share in electricity generation – that day, renewables met 51.5 per cent of the country’s total electricity demand of 203 GW.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor