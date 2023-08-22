India again carries out surgical strike on Pakistan, 8 terrorists killed

8 terrorist were gunned down and as the security forces thwarted an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.Indian security agencies had received specific information that plans for a major attack on Indian territory (Poonch and Rajouri districts) were being plotted.

Before the enemy could execute its nefarious plan, the Indian Army not thwarted the entire conspiracy by conducting a surgical strike but also sent a clear message that India will not allow terrorist activities to flourish near its border. Although the army has not yet confirmed the surgical strike. According to sources related to the army, this surgical strike was done on Saturday night. Terrorists are constantly plotting to spread terror in the border areas of Rajouri and Poonch. In the last two years, terrorists have carried out a dozen incidents in Rajouri and Poonch. On April 20 atleast 5 Indian soldiers were killed and several others were injured in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, when the army vehicle was moving from Bhimber Gali to Sangiot in the district. All the soldiers belonged to Rashtriya Rifles unit, who were deployed counterterrorist operations in the area.