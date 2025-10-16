India and Egypt share commitment to progress of Global South: EAM Jaishankar

New Delhi, Oct 16 External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Thursday highlighted that India and Egypt share commitment to the progress of the Global South.

"India and Egypt share a commitment to the progress of the Global South and the strengthening of independence and freedom of choice of nations in world affairs. This solidarity will surely guide our discussions today," EAM Jaishankar said in his opening remarks at the First India-Egypt Strategic Dialogue while also welcoming Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty to India on a two-day visit.

This is Abdelatty's first visit to India as a Foreign Minister.

EAM Jaishankar mentioned that the first India-Egypt Strategic Dialogue is a milestone in bilateral ties which have seen intensified cooperation in various domains since the elevation of the relationship to the level of a Strategic Partnership in 2023.

"Our political contacts and coordination have been strong and sustained, including in the multilateral side. Our defence and security exchanges have grown. Trade and investment continues to be promising, and we will discuss how to take them forward. We can also explore possibilities in digital public infrastructure, fintech, pharma, space, startups, and green technologies. As befitting two old civilizations, culture and people-to-people exchanges also occupy an important place in our ties," the EAM said in his remarks.

He stated that, keeping with the longstanding friendship between both nations, it was natural that Egypt assisted India in the evacuation of Indian nationals from the region in June 2025.

"I would also like to place on record our deep appreciation for the solidarity that your Government and you personally displayed in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terrorist attack. Prime Minister Modi and President Sisi spoke to each other at that time. We noted the warm welcome you accorded to the multi-party parliamentary delegation that visited Egypt after that," he said.

EAM Jaishankar emphasised that the meeting is taking place at a time when the international situation is "complex and volatile".

"Let me take the opportunity to appreciate the contribution of Egypt and the leadership of President Sisi in realizing the Gaza peace plan. Prime Minister Modi appreciated President Sisi’s invitation to the Sharm-el-Sheikh Summit for Peace. We were represented by Minister K.V. Singh. We sincerely hope that the Summit and its understandings will pave the way for a better future. India will continue to strongly support all efforts towards a durable and just peace in the region.

"In that context, let me also state that India has been consistent in its support for a two-state solution. We have significant development cooperation with Palestine and are committed to enhancing capacity building, human resource development and strengthening Palestinian institutions," he remarked.

