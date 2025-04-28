India, Bhutan reaffirm commitment to boost customs cooperation, trade

New Delhi, April 28 India and Bhutan have reaffirmed their shared commitment to strengthening customs cooperation, enhancing trade facilitation and ensuring secure and efficient border management, it was announced on Monday.

This was conveyed at the sixth Joint Group of Customs (JGC) meeting between India and Bhutan was in Thimphu.

India is Bhutan’s top trade partner -- both as an import source and as an export destination -- accounting for about 80 per cent of Bhutan’s overall trade.

The meeting discussed a host of bilateral issues for enhancing trade and transit between the two countries.

The automation and digitisation of transit processes, Coordinated Border Management (CBM), pre-arrival exchange of Customs data, Customs Mutual Assistance Agreement (CMAA) and movement of transit cargo under Electronic Cargo Tracking System (ECTS) were discussed, among others, according to a statement by the Ministry of Finance.

Bhutanese side extended their sincere thanks to the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) for their continued support.

India proposed extending capacity building programmes in the areas of Risk Management System (RMS), Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) and Food Safety Standards, besides need-based capacity building for importers and exporters from the Bhutanese side, said the Finance Ministry.

The meeting was co-chaired by Surjit Bhujabal, Special Secretary and Member (Customs), CBIC, and Sonam Jamtsho, Director General, Department of Revenue and Customs, Ministry of Finance, Bhutan.

Trade with Bhutan through the land Customs Stations is significant as Bhutan is a land-locked country.

The India-Bhutan Joint Group of Customs meetings are held annually to discuss issues relating to re-defining and re-engineering of Customs procedures, promote Customs cooperation and Cross-border trade facilitation with alignment to global best practices.

There are 10 Land Customs Stations along the India-Bhutan Border in the states of West Bengal (6) and Assam (4), according to the government.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor