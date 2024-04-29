INDIA bloc an alliance of corrupt & dynastic parties, says JP Nadda

Kothagudem (Telangana), April 29 BJP national president JP Nadda has termed the INDIA bloc as an alliance of corrupt and family-owned parties.

He said leaders of parties which are part of the INDIA bloc are either in jail or on bail.

JP Nadda said this while addressing an election rally here on Monday in support of BJP candidates for Khammam and Mahabubabad Lok Sabha constituencies. He pointed out that Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, P. Chidambaram, Karti Chidambaram, and Lalu Yadav (who is also a member of the INDIA bloc) are all on bail.

He also mentioned that BRS leader K. Kavitha, AAP convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia are in jail.

JP Nadda also slammed Congress for allegedly planning to impose a tax to take away the hard-earned assets of people.

The BJP leader also alleged that the Congress government in Telangana took away the reservation of OBCs, SCs and STs to provide religion-based reservation to Muslims.

The BJP president said Dr B.R. Ambedkar had clearly stated that the reservation cannot be given on the basis of religion but only on the basis of caste and backwardness.

Alleging that the previous BRS government in Telangana was indulging in many scams, he said the new Congress government in the state is also not looking honest.

He said that BJP is the only party which has a vision, thinking and intent to take the country ahead.

"We want to form a stable and strong government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Strong government means taking decisions and implementing them like construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya and repealing Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

JP Nadda alleged that whenever the Congress was in power, the country saw weak and helpless governments whose prime minister invited terrorists for talks and the governments which indulged in scams every day.

JP Nadda said that under PM Modi's leadership, the Indian economy was growing rapidly.

Countries like the US, Europe, Australia, Japan and China are all facing economic slowdown and India is the only country whose economy is growing, he said. Asserting that India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership became the fifth-largest economy, he said that in two years, it will become the third-largest economy.

JP Nadda said that 25 crore people were lifted out of poverty.

He also said that it was PM Modi-led government which cared about the poor, villages, tribals, Dalits, oppressed sections, youth and farmers.

The BJP chief said that in five years, people will get cooking gas through pipelines.

"The country will become self-reliant in pulses and oil. Three crore more houses will be built in five years under PM Awas Yojana," JP Nadda said, adding that PM Modi considers Telangana as his own.

The state’s tax share and grant-in-aid by the Centre has increased three-fold, he claimed.

For developing Warangal and Karimnagar smart cities, the government allocated Rs 2,700 crore.

He said various economic corridor projects will immensely benefit Telangana.

BJP MP K. Laxman, party candidate for Khammam T. Vinod Rao and party candidate for Mahabubabad Azmeera Seetaram Naik were present.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor