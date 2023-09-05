INDIA bloc Campaign Committee holds first meeting to chalk out strategy

New Delhi, Sep 5 Days after the formation of the Campaign Committee by the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), the panel on Tuesday held its first meeting here to chalk out strategy for the campaigning ahead.of the crucial Lok Sabha polls scheduled next year.

In a tweet, Congress leader Gurdeep Singh Sappal said: "The Campaign Committee, INDIA held its first meeting and had preliminary discussion on the modalities and functioning. It was a hybrid meeting, in which seven members joined online and eight were present physically."

He said, beside him, the meeting was attended by DMK's Tiruchi Siva, AAP's Sanjay Singh, JD-U's Sanjay Jha, Shiv Sena-UBT's Anil Desai, RJD's Sanjay Yadav, NCP's P.C. Chacko, CPI-M's Binoy Vishwam, RSP's N.K. Premachandran, RLD's Shahid Siddiqui, AIFB's G. Devarajan, PDP's Dr. Mehboob Beg, National Conference's Hasnain Masoodi, KC-M's Jose K Mani, and CPI-ML's Ravi Rai.

According to party sources, a proposal was kept during the meeting to hold a joint public meeting in four states.

However, the party leaders remained tightlipped. This was the first meeting of the campaign committee after the INDIA bloc, during its two-day meeting in Mumbai, constituted it.

The INDIA bloc has formed a 14 member coordination committee and also Campaign Committee, research committee and social media committee to take on the BJP-led NDA in 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor