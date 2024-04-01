INDIA bloc leaders can only guarantee corruption, says Minister Nityanand Rai

Patna, April 1 Minister of state for Home Nityanand Rai on Monday said the leaders of INDIA bloc can only 'guarantee corruption'.

“They were talking about saving the democracy and constitution but they have killed the democracy of the country. Do they understand the meaning of democracy? The leaders of INDI alliance understand only dynastic politics and appeasement. They had imposed an emergency in the country,” the minister.

He said this at the Patna airport while talking to mediapersons.

"PM Modi's guarantee means that 25 crore people came out of poverty in the country; people are getting free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh under Ayushman Bharat; guarantee of job, internal and external security of the country. On the other hand, they give only the guarantee for corruption," Minister Rai said.

“They were involved in scams, corruption and nepotism in the country. They will be whitewashed in this election,” he said.

“RJD is a dynastic party. Not only Lalu Prasad Yadav but his wife, two sons, two daughters and many other relatives are in politics,” Minister Rai said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor