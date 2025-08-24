INDIA bloc VP candidate Justice Sudershan Reddy vows to uphold Constitution; lauds TN leadership

Chennai, Aug 24 Justice Sudershan Reddy, the Opposition INDIA bloc's Vice-Presidential candidate, on Sunday, praised Tamil Nadu for its progressive governance and reaffirmed his commitment to safeguard the Constitution if elected.

Addressing a meeting in Chennai, the former Supreme Court judge said the state has consistently stood out as a model for the nation in health, education, and socio-economic development.

"Tamil Nadu stands out as a leader in the country, showcasing exceptional imagination, vision, and human development. The state has excelled in health, education, and socio-economic policies," Reddy added.

"As a judge, I have upheld the Constitution for 52 years. If given the opportunity, I will continue to protect and defend it."

Expressing gratitude to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and other INDIA bloc leaders for their support, Reddy said that he was humbled by the confidence placed in him.

"I promise that I will not let down the Constitution or the trust of the people," he added.

Underscoring the significance of federalism, Justice Reddy warned of growing attempts to centralise power.

"The idea of federalism is crucial, and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has been a strong champion of this cause despite numerous challenges," he said.

He pointed to ongoing efforts to restructure the GST and frame policies that, according to him, could undermine state autonomy.

"These attempts pose a serious threat to the federal spirit of the Constitution, risking the reduction of states to the status of mere municipalities," Reddy cautioned.

"This not only imperils federalism but also strikes at the very core of the Constitution."

He reminded that India's strength lies in the unity of its diverse states.

"As a nation, we must recognise that India is a union of states, and the Constitution emphasises this unity. Protecting this principle is essential to safeguarding democracy itself," he stressed.

Justice Reddy concluded by reaffirming his lifelong commitment to constitutional values.

"I will continue to defend the Constitution and uphold its principles, and I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to do so," he said.

