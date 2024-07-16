INDIA Bloc's Bihar Ally Vikassheel Insaan Party Chief Mukesh Sahani's Father Jitan Killed in Darbhanga

Darbhanga, July 16: Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani's father was allegedly killed at his residence in Darbhanga last night, an official said on Tuesday. The local police, who reached the spot, told ANI over the phone that the incident happened last night.

"We are conducting a thorough investigation, senior officers have also reached the spot, we are investigating it from every angle," local police said.

Jitan Sahani, was the father of former Bihar government minister and president of the VIP Party, Mukesh Sahni.

Further investigation is underway.

Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani's father, Jitan Sahani was murdered at his Bihar residence on Tuesday.



In the Lok Sabha elections, the Mukesh Sahani-led Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) on April 5 joined hands with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) to contest from three Lok Sabha seats in Bihar.

"The way VIP Chief Mukesh Sahani's father has been murdered is unfortunate, brutal and painful... The police will find out the accused... We have faith in the police investigation and we urge Tejashwi Yadav to come forward if he knows the accused in any way or if he has any information whatsoever, he should cooperate with the police to ensure justice for Mukesh Sahani's family," said JDU leader Neeraj Kumar.

Former Bihar Minister Mukesh Sahani's father has been brutally murdered. This is extremely unfortunate... If the families of leaders are not safe in Bihar, it clearly means that the common man is at the mercy of god... Why are BJP and NDA leaders quiet on this? They should come out and speak up. This is 'maha-jungleraaj'," said RJD leader Mrityunjay Tiwari.

"The accused will not be spared. The State government is taking the matter seriously," said Union Minister & BJP MP Giriraj Singh on Jitan Sahani murder.