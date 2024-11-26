India Elections: Should EVMs Be Retained or Banned? Survey Findings Explained

Maharashtra's Assembly election results have once again brought doubts about the credibility of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) to the forefront. The issue has sparked significant discussion, with opposition leaders raising concerns over the reliability of the EVMs.

The Juventus-Mint CPR Millennial Survey, conducted in July 2024, explored this issue, involving supporters of both the BJP and Congress. Additionally, the survey gathered opinions from individuals not affiliated with any political party.

In India, 61 percent of respondents in the survey affirmed that EVMs should continue to be used for voting, dismissing allegations of tampering as false. Meanwhile, 39 percent called for EVMs to be shut down and replaced with the ballot paper system.

A total of 10,314 people participated in the survey, with 46 percent identifying as BJP supporters, 15 percent as Congress supporters, 20 percent with no party affiliation, and the remaining respondents supporting other parties.

Among BJP supporters, 71 percent favored the continued use of EVMs, while 29 percent called for their discontinuation. In contrast, 46 percent of Congress supporters supported EVMs, while 54 percent opposed them, indicating stronger resistance to EVMs within Congress ranks.

For supporters of other parties, 54 percent were in favor of retaining EVMs, while 46 percent wanted them switched off. Additionally, 57 percent of respondents with no party affiliation supported EVMs, while 43 percent favored their discontinuation.

