India Fires Ballistic Missiles at 4 Airbases in Pakistan After Drone Attacks

The military conflict between India and Pakistan reached its peak on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday (May 9 and 10). For the second consecutive night, Pakistan attempted to inflict damage by launching air strikes under the cover of darkness. However, the Indian Army successfully intercepted and neutralised Pakistan's drone and missile attacks mid-air. India retaliated after Pakistan targeted as many as 26 locations across the country.

According to reports, India responded with ballistic missile strikes after Pakistan launched its powerful Fateh-1 missile, resulting in major explosions at multiple locations within Pakistan. These explosions have been acknowledged by Pakistani authorities. On the night of May 8–9, Pakistan launched a series of drone and missile attacks, all of which were thwarted by the Indian defence system. The following night, between May 9 and 10, Pakistan again attempted strikes on 26 locations across four Indian states.

Indian Army, positioned near Jammu, has destroyed multiple Pakistani posts and terrorist launch pads that were being used to launch tube-launched drones into Indian territory: Defence Sources

Indian Army, positioned near Jammu, has destroyed multiple Pakistani posts and terrorist launch pads that were being used to launch tube-launched drones into Indian territory, said Defence Sources. Drones and missiles were fired throughout the night but were intercepted by the Indian Army. Later in the morning, Pakistan launched a Fateh-1 missile, which was successfully shot down by Indian forces. It is reported that a large explosion occurred in Haryana as a result of debris.

Blast from Sirsa Haryana reported. District administration has issued advisory to people to stay indoors and observe complete black out.

On 09 May 2025, from about 2100 hrs, Pakistan opened fire on BSF posts in Jammu sector without any provocation.

BSF is responding in commensurate manner causing widespread damage to posts and assets of Pakistan Rangers along the International Boundary. Our resolve to protect India's sovereignty is unshaken.

India retaliated forcefully following Pakistan’s continued air strikes. As part of Operation Sindoor, Indian forces launched ballistic missiles at strategic Pakistani targets. BSF JAMMU in a post on X said, "On 09 May 2025, from about 2100 hrs, Pakistan opened fire on BSF posts in Jammu sector without any provocation. BSF is responding in commensurate manner causing widespread damage to posts and assets of Pakistan Rangers along the International Boundary. Our resolve to protect India's sovereignty is unshaken."

Major explosions were reported in several key Pakistani cities, and videos of the strikes have emerged online. Pakistan claims that six Indian ballistic missiles hit military installations, causing massive blasts near air bases in Rawalpindi, Murid Chakwal, Sorkot, and Noorkhan.