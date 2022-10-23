"India is very bright under the decisive leadership of PM Modi", says Piyush Goyal

Noting the slowdown in the economies across the world, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday said India is showing new directions to the world to walk on the path of progress.

"There is a slowdown in the economies across the world. The world GDP growth rate is decreasing. Today inflation is more than 10 per cent in many countries. Governments in many countries are changing frequently in a few days," Goyal said.

Goyal further said, "In such a situation, India is showing new directions to the world to walk on the path of progress. I think the future of India is very bright under the decisive leadership of PM Modi."

Notably, Prime Minister Modi launched the 'Rojgar Mela', a recruitment drive for 10 lakh personnel, through video conferencing on Saturday.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday called 'Rojgar Mela' a historic initiative by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Today a historic initiative was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in terms of employment. Appointment letters were handed over to eligible beneficiaries. 75,000 youth across the country were provided jobs in various departments and ministries of the central government. 10 lakh people will be provided jobs within a year. The country will be led by the youth," Scindia told reporters.

During the Rojgar Mela, appointment letters are handed over to 75,000 newly inducted appointees.

According to a statement from Prime Minister's Office (PMO), this is a significant step forward towards fulfilling the continuous commitment of the Prime Minister to providing job opportunities for the youth and ensuring the welfare of citizens.

As per the directions of the Prime Minister, all Ministries and Departments are working towards filling up existing vacancies against sanctioned posts in Mission Mode," the statement said. The new recruits from across the country will join 38 Ministries/Departments of the Government of India.

"The appointees will join the government at various levels viz Group - A, Group - B (Gazetted), Group - B (Non-Gazetted) and Group - C. The posts on which appointments are being made include Central Armed Force Personnel, Sub Inspector, Constable, LDC, Steno, PA, Income Tax Inspectors, MTS, among others," the PMO statement said.

These recruitments are being done in mission mode by Ministries and Departments either by themselves or through recruiting agencies such as UPSC, SSC, and Railway Recruitment Board."For expeditious recruitment, selection processes have been simplified and made tech-enabled," the statement concluded.

( With inputs from ANI )

