India-Japan maritime exercise in Bay of Bengal

New Delhi, Jan 14 The navies of India and Japan carried out maritime exercises in the Bay of Bengal to enhance defence cooperation between the two countries.

Indian Naval Ships Shivalik and Kadmatt undertook a Maritime Partnership Exercise with Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF) Ships Uraga and Hirado in the Bay of Bengal on Thursday (January 13).

Both JMSDF ships are part of Minesweeper Division One and are on deployment to the Indian Ocean Region with Captain Noguchi Yasushi, Commander Minesweeper Division One embarked onboard JS Uraga.

The exercise was aimed at strengthening bilateral relations, promoting defence cooperation, enhancing mutual understanding and interoperability between the two navies and sharing best practices.

The maritime partnership exercise included a wide range of maritime operations, flying operations, replenishment approaches and tactical manoeuvres.

"The entire exercise was planned and conducted in a non contact mode, thereby adhering to Covid safety norms," Indian Navy said.

Last year India and Japan Maritime Bilateral Exercise, JIMEX, between the Indian Navy (IN) and the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF) was held in Arabian Sea from October 6 to October 8.

JIMEX series of exercises commenced in January 2012 with special focus on maritime security cooperation.

The last edition of JIMEX was conducted in September 2020.

JIMEX-21 was aimed to develop common understanding of operational procedures and enhance interoperability through conduct of a multitude of advanced exercises, across the entire spectrum of maritime operations.

Multi-faceted tactical exercises involving weapon firings, cross-deck helicopter operations and complex surface, anti-submarine and air warfare drills will consolidate coordination developed by the two navies.

Naval cooperation between India and Japan has increased in scope and complexity over years.

