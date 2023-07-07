India joins UN's Global Crisis Response Group

New Delhi, July 7 India has joined the Champions Group of the Global Crisis Response Group (GCRG), after accepting an invitation from United Nations Secretary General (UNSG) Antonio Guterres to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The GCRG was set up by the UNSG in March 2022 to address urgent and critical global issues pertaining to interlinked crises in food security, energy, and finance and to coordinate a global response.

It is overseen by the Champions Group comprising of representatives of Bangladesh, Barbados, Denmark, Germany, Indonesia, and Senegal.

The decision to join the Group reflects India’s increasing global leadership and commitment addressing contemporary global challenges. India’s participation will further boost the efforts of the United Nations in finding result-oriented solutions on developmental issues that impact the world, particularly developing countries, a statement issued by the External Affairs Ministry said.

Sanjay Verma, Secretary, West, in the Ministry of External Affairs, has been designated as Sherpa to the GCRG process.

A meeting of the Champions is scheduled for July 21.

