INDIA Leaders Will Meet EC Today To Raise Objection Against Arrests of Opposition Leaders, Says Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has denounced the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Banerjee announced that leaders from the INDIA alliance will convene with the Election Commission today to raise objection against deliberate targeting and arrests of opposition leaders.

I vehemently condemn the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal, the sitting elected Chief Minister of Delhi elected by the people. I have personally reached out to Smt Sunita Kejriwal to extend my unwavering support and solidarity. It's outrageous that while elected opposition CMs are being deliberately targeted and arrested while individuals accused under CBI/ED investigations are allowed to continue their malpractices with impunity, especially after aligning with the BJP. This is a blatant assault on democracy, Mamata Banerjee, who is also the chief of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), posted on X - earlier known as Twitter.

Today, our INDIA alliance will meet the EC to express our strong objection to the deliberate targeting and arrests of opposition leaders, particularly during the MCC period. To this end, I have designated Derek O'Brien and Nadimul Haque to represent All India Trinamool Congress in this crucial meeting with the Election Commission.

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday in connection with the Excise Policy case.

Arvind Kejriwal withdrew his plea against the Enforcement Directorate's arrest from the Supreme Court on Friday, March 22. Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who appeared for Arvind Kejriwal, told the apex court that Kejriwal is withdrawing the petition because it clashes with the remand.