India logs 2,022 new Covid cases, 46 deaths in the last 24 hours

India on Monday reported 2,022 fresh Covid cases, a decline against the 2,226 infections registered the previous day, the Union Health Ministry said.

In the same period, the country also reported 46 Covid fatalities, taking the overall death toll to 5,24,459.

The active caseload currently stands at 14,832 cases, accounting for 0.03 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The recovery of 2,099 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,25,99,102. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.75 per cent.

While the daily positivity rate slightly increased to 0.69 per cent, the weekly positivity rate stood at 0.49 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 2,94,812 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall to 84.70 crore.

As of Sunday morning, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 192.38 crore.