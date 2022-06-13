India logs 8,084 new Covid cases, 10 deaths

India on Monday reported 8,084 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, an increase against the 8,582 infections registered the previous day, the Union Health Ministry said.

In the same period, the country reported 10 new Covid fatalities, taking the nationwide death toll to 5,24,771.

Meanwhile, the active caseload also increased to 47,995, accounting for 0.11 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The recovery of 4,592 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative number to 4,26,57,335. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.68 per cent.

While the daily positivity rate rose to 3.24 per cent, the weekly positivity rate stood at 2.21 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 2,49,418 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 85.51 crore.

As of Monday morning, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 195.19 crore.