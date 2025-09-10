India-Mauritius partnership will last forever amid global economic uncertainties: Dr Ramgoolam

Mumbai, Sep 10 Mauritius Prime Minister Dr Navinchandra Ramgoolam on Wednesday expressed that the India-Mauritius partnership will last forever, saying that the island nation is the most reliable partner for India and there are huge business opportunities.

He called for further strengthening of historical, cultural and economic relations between India and Mauritius.

He was speaking at the business conclave here which was attended by Union Minister of Power and Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal Khattar, and heads of various industry groups.

The meeting was organised by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) and Mauritius Economic Development Board.

PM Ramgoolam said that India-Mauritius partnership is essential to face global uncertainties of the future.

PM Ramgoolam expressed his expectation of India's cooperation in fisheries, marine energy and port development in the maritime economy.

The relationship between India and Mauritius is built on the foundation of history, culture, language and tradition which is marked by mutual respect, said the release by the Maharashtra government.

PM Ramgoolam expressed satisfaction over the progress made under the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation and Partnership Agreement (CECPA) between India and Mauritius, which aims to strengthen economic ties between the two countries, promote trade in goods and services and promote mutual investment.

He said that trade between the two countries reached $800 million by 2024. Stating that the target is to increase Mauritius' exports from $50 million to $100 million, he expressed the view that the trade imbalance can be reduced through financial services, tourism and India-Africa-Mauritius trilateral cooperation, said the release.

Stating that the Government of Mauritius is committed to setting up a Special Economic Zone, he said that this zone will become a new area of opportunity for Indian companies in sectors such as information technology, Artificial Intelligence, high technology, health, education and entertainment industries.

Referring to the 'India-Mauritius Joint Vision Document' during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the country in March this year, PM Ramgoolam called for the active participation of the private sector along with the government in this vision, which is based on shared prosperity, sustainability and resilience.

Speaking on the occasion, Manohar Lal Khattar said that India-Mauritius relations are not only economic but also unique and strong at the cultural and social levels.

The India-Mauritius CECPA has opened new avenues in trade, services, investment and innovation, and today India is one of Mauritius' important trading partners.

He also said that Mauritius has become an important source of Foreign Direct Investment in India and called for strengthening the historical, cultural and economic ties between the two countries.

