'India Meditates': Kashmir hosts mental health awareness programme

Ganderbal (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 13 : In a first, The Art of Living in collaboration with the Jammu and Kashmir Water Sports Kayaking and Canoeing Association conducted a program called "India Meditates" in the scenic green meadows of Sonamarg.

This event held on Sunday, which aimed to celebrate the 75th year of India's independence, focused on mental health awareness and imparting meditation techniques to the youth of J-K.

The program witnessed the enthusiastic participation of over 250 individuals from across J-K, who came together to learn and train in handling stressful and challenging situations at various stages of life.

The primary objective was to help young minds incorporate meditation into their daily routines, leading to improved health, inner peace, happiness, and the realization of their untapped potential.

Bilquis Mir, the renowned international player of kayaking and canoeing, graced the event with her presence and shared her thoughts on the pressing issue of mental health.

"We are all aware of the tremendous rise in anxiety disorders, depression, and other health ailments globally, particularly in J-K. Therefore, mental fitness and mental health awareness should be our top priority. Such programs should be conducted frequently not only in J-K but across India," Mir said.

Vandana Daftari, Regional Director of Art of Living, conducted a divine session of meditation, focusing on inner wellness and peace. The participants were filled with a sense of serenity and joy immediately after the session, expressing their gratitude for the experience.

Vice President, of J-K Water Sports Kayaking and Canoeing Association, Farooq Ganderbali, and the District President of Ganderbal Water Sports, Shehreyar Majeed Dar, played vital roles in the successful execution of the event.

They appreciated the Art of Living's initiative and expressed their hope to organize similar programs in the near future in the Ganderbal district, emphasizing that peace is the key to prosperity.

Participants expressed their happiness and shared their hopes for the continuation of such programs in the future.

According to them, these initiatives will contribute significantly to the well-being and mental health of the community.

The "India Meditates" program stands as a testament to the importance of mental health awareness and the transformative power of meditation in the lives of individuals. It is expected to inspire more such initiatives across the region and the nation, fostering peace, wellness, and a brighter future for all.

