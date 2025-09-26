India moves closer to global certification for 10 fish species

New Delhi/Kochi, Sep 26 India is advancing towards securing global Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) certification for 10 of its marine fish species, a development expected to boost exports through premium pricing and easier market access.

The country is likely to apply for full certification of the first species in 2026.

At a technical session hosted at World Food India by the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC), the Sustainable Seafood Network India (SSNI), and the Seafood Exporters Association of India (SEAI), experts said that key technical requirements, including stock assessments for shrimps, squid, cuttlefish, and octopus, are nearing completion.

"The prioritised fishes are in advanced stages of assessment, raising expectations of MSC certification in the next year," said Dr Ranjit Suseelan of MSC India.

Globally, MSC-certified seafood products fetch a price premium of up to 30 per cent according to MSC data.

This could significantly enhance India’s competitiveness in export markets where eco-labels and sustainability certifications are increasingly seen as prerequisites for consumer acceptance.

The certification process is being supported by national research institutions, including the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) and the Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT), alongside industry associations such as the SEAI.

The Union Department of Fisheries has announced plans to allocate dedicated funds under the forthcoming PMSSY 2.0 scheme to support certification and traceability.

"The Department is actively considering financial allocations for research, assessment and documentation required for certification," department official Dr Nilesh Pawar said.

CMFRI Director D. Grinson George emphasised the institute’s role. "This will ensure fisheries resources are assessed and managed on par with global standards."

Exporters highlighted that certification could help Indian seafood overcome tariff and trade barriers in markets such as the US, where stringent sustainability requirements are in place.

“Eco-labels and sustainability certifications enhance consumer confidence and increase India’s bargaining power," said Abraham Tharakan of the SEAI.

Michael Marriott, MSC Programme Director, pointed to the urgency of sustainable management, noting that 37.7 per cent of global fish stocks are overfished, a threefold increase since 1974.

"Fisheries certified to the MSC standard are consistently more abundant and better managed," he said. Industry leaders also stressed that certification would not only improve export potential but also benefit small-scale fishers by ensuring long-term sustainability and fairer market opportunities.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor