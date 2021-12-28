India must lead semiconductor, display manufacturing: Avneet Singh Marwah
By IANS | Published: December 28, 2021 11:45 AM2021-12-28T11:45:05+5:302021-12-28T12:00:22+5:30
New Delhi, Dec 28 Amid the renewed thrust on local manufacturing, India must take a lead in manufacturing ...
New Delhi, Dec 28 Amid the renewed thrust on local manufacturing, India must take a lead in manufacturing of semiconductors and display panels to safeguard its economy and livelihoods against the global competition especially from China, Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO, Super Plastronics Pvt Limited
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app