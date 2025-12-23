India-New Zealand FTA delivers tangible, wide-ranging benefits to economy

New Delhi, Dec 23 The India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement reflects a defining moment in India’s trade diplomacy, opening new avenues for comprehensive economic cooperation, according to an official statement.

The FTA eliminates duty on 100 per cent of Indian exports, along with a $20 billion investment commitment over 15 years to strengthen long-term economic and strategic cooperation.

“Through Agricultural Productivity Partnership, the FTA collaborates with farmers to boost productivity and integrate them in the global value chains. The FTA boosts MSMEs and Jobs through Zero-duty access for labour-intensive sectors including textiles, apparel, leather, footwear, gems & jewellery, engineering goods and processed foods,” the statement said.

India has offered market access in 70.03 per cent of the tariff lines while keeping 29.97 per cent tariff lines in exclusion. Certain products are kept in exclusion such as Dairy (milk, cream, whey, yoghurt, cheese etc.), animal products (other than sheep meat), vegetable products (onions, chana, peas, corn, almonds etc.), sugar, artificial honey, Animal, vegetable or microbial fats and oils, Arms and Ammunition, Gems and Jewellery, Copper and Articles (Cathodes, Cartridges, Rods, Bars, Coils etc.), Aluminium and articles thereof (Ingots, billets, wire bars) among others.

New Zealand’s market access offer covers immediate elimination of duties (zero duty) on 100 per cent of tariff lines of New Zealand (8,284 tariff lines), from “Entry into Force” (EIF).

New Zealand maintained tariffs around 10 per cent in around 450 lines of key Indian exports in products including textile/apparel products, leather and headgear, ceramics, carpets, automobiles and auto components. Additionally, the average applied tariff at 2.2 per cent in 2025 will become zero from EIF.

New Zealand agreed on focused Action Plans for kiwifruit, apples, and honey to improve productivity, quality, and sectoral capabilities of these fruits growers in India. The cooperation includes the establishment of Centres of Excellence, improved planting material, capacity building for growers, technical support for orchard management, post-harvest practices, supply chains and food safety.

“From farmers and MSMEs to students and skilled professionals, the gains from this Agreement are expected to be broad-based, reinforcing India’s position as a trusted, forward-looking global partner and advancing the vision of a globally integrated Viksit Bharat 2047,” said the statement.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor