India ranks third in Asia Power Index 2025, just behind US and China

New Delhi, November 28 India has secured third ranking in Asia Power Index 2025 while the United States and China occupy the first and second spot respectively, a globally reputed thinktank said in its findings.

Lowy Institute, the Australia-based think tank recently released its annual Asia Power Index which assesses the ability of nations, particularly of those in the Asian continent, to influence their external environment.

As per its rankings, India is seen much ahead of its peers but stays behind China with a big difference. Both India and China have scored better in various metrics and improving their standing than before but the wide gap exists between the two. Russia is seen improving its overall power in Asia for the first time since 2019.

Another striking feature of the report is India’s steadily growing power and in the year 2025, crossing the threshold defined by Asia Power Index for “major power” status.

The seventh edition of the Asia Power Index evaluates the power of 27 countries and territories across Asia, based on 131 indicators across eight thematic measures, including Military Capability and Defence Networks, Economic Capability and Relationships, Diplomatic and Cultural Influence, as well as Resilience and Future Resources.

The United States tops the charts with score of 81.7 and remains the undisputed leader. China has ranked 2nd of 27, with an overall score of 73.7 out of 100, marking a gain of 1 percentage in overall score in 2025.

India ranked 3rd out of 27 for comprehensive power, with an overall score of 40 out of 100, indicating gains of 2 percent in overall score. India’s increasing dominance is seen on back of robust economic recovery in post-Covid period and its increasing geopolitical influence.

“India’s economic and military capability have both increased in the 2025 edition of the Asia Power Index. Its economy has continued to grow strongly and made small gains in terms of its geopolitical relevance — defined in terms of international leverage, connectivity, and technology. India’s military capability has also improved steadily,” Lowly institute said in its report.

Among other Asian nations, Russia’s power is seen on the rebound, having secured defence and economic partnerships with nations like North Korea and China. Japan’s power remains steady despite recording negative results under various metrics while other South-east Asian countries record small improvements in their comprehensive power in 2025.

While Australia faces long-term challenge to maintain relative power in the continent, China is seen gaining advantage and also closing the gap with US, reducing the margin by barely few points.

