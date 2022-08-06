India records 19,406 new COVID cases in last 24 hours

India recorded 19,406 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the data shared by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

India's active caseload currently stands at 1,34,793, informed the Ministry.

As many as 19,928 people recovered from COVID in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries to 4,34,65,552. The recovery rate is currently at 98.50 per cent.

A total of 3,91,187 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 87.75 crore.

The daily positivity rate and weekly positivity rate stand at 4.96 per cent and 4.63 per cent, respectively.

Till now India has administered 205.92 crore vaccine doses, including 93.51 crore second dose and 10.35 crore precaution dose.



