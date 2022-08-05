India reports 20,551 fresh Covid cases, 70 deaths

India reported 20,551 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, a considerable rise from the previous day's count of 19,893, said the Union Health Ministry on Friday.

In the same period, the country reported 70 more deaths, taking the nationwide Covid death toll to 5,26,600.

Meanwhile, the active caseload has marginally declined to 1,35,364 cases, accounting for 0.31 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The recovery of 21,595 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,34,45,624. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.50 per cent.

Meanwhile, India's daily positivity rate has marginally risen to 5.14 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate currently also stands at 4.64 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 4,00,110 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 87.71 crore.

As of Thursday morning, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 205.59 crore.