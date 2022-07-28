India reports 20,557 new cases, 44 deaths in the last 24 hours

India reported 20,557 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, a rise from the previous day's count of 18,313, said the Union Health Ministry on Thursday.

In the same period, the country has reported 44 more Covid deaths, taking the nationwide death toll to 5,26,211

Meanwhile, the active caseload of the country has marginally dropped to 1,46,323 cases, accounting for 0.33 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The recovery of 19,216 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,32,86,787. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.47 per cent.

Meanwhile, India's daily positivity rate has risen to 5.18 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate in the country currently also stands at 4.71 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 3,96,783 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 87.40 crore.

As of Thursday morning, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 203.21 crore.

